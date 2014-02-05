* Proposal is a step in the right direction -S&P
* Plan does not neutralise risk from short-term funding -S&P
(Adds details, background, quotes)
By Teis Jensen
COPENHAGEN, Feb 5 The Danish government's
proposals to tackle problems banks face when they refinance
adjustable-rate mortgage bonds do not fully eliminate the risks,
credit rating agency Standard & Poor's said on Wednesday.
S&P said the proposals were a step in the right direction.
"But they fall short of neutralising the risk from the banks'
heavy reliance on short-term funding," it said in a note.
Denmark has the third-biggest covered bond market in the
world after the United States and Germany. Covered bonds are
used by banks to finance home loans. Credit rating agencies and
the European Commision have raised concerns about them, saying
banks are at risk should international debt markets freeze up.
In Denmark, the bonds are refinanced at large auctions every
year, when around 930 billion Danish crowns ($170 billion) worth
of one-year adjustable rate mortgage bonds are sold.
To cut the mortgage banks' refinancing risk, the government
has proposed that if an auction fails, or produces an interest
rate more than 5 percentage points higher than the rate the bond
originally offered, then the bond would be extended by 12 months
at a time.
"In our view, the proposal is a step in the right
direction," S&P said. "However, we don't believe it fully
addresses the fundamental issue of mortgage lenders' significant
annual refinancing needs."
S&P lowered its outlook for Denmark's largest bank Danske
Bank's rating to stable from positive in July due to
the funding risks at the auctions. S&P's latest note does note
include any changes in ratings or outlooks.
Political sources told Reuters last month the Danish
lawmakers were close to agreeing on the proposal, which was
first announced in November, and which is planned to come in to
effect from April 1.
The two other major rating agencies Moody's and Fitch have
said that the proposed bill would reduce the refinancing risks
for the mortgage banks.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens. Editing by Jane Merriman)