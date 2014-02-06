COPENHAGEN Feb 6 The Danish centre-left
minority government has reached a deal with the opposition
parties on its proposal to tackle the risks mortgage banks face
when they refinance adjustable-rate bonds at large annual
auctions.
"Now we have a broad political agreement," Minister for
Business and Growth Henrik Sass Larsen said on Danish TV channel
TV2 News.
Denmark has the third-biggest covered bond market in the
world after the United States and Germany. Covered bonds are
used by banks to finance home loans and are refinanced at large
auctions every year, when around 930 billion Danish crowns ($170
billion) worth of one-year adjustable rate mortgage bonds are
sold.
Credit rating agencies and the European Commision have
raised concerns about them, saying banks are at risk should
international debt markets freeze up.
To cut the refinancing risk, the government has proposed
that if an auction fails, or produces an interest rate more than
5 percentage points higher than the rate at which the bond was
originally offered, then the bond would be extended by 12 months
at a time.
Credit rating agency Standard & Poor's on Wednesday said
that the government's proposal does not fully eliminate the risk
from the banks' heavy reliance on short-term funding.
(Reporting by Teis Jensen; Editing by Greg Mahlich)