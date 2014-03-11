LONDON, March 11 (IFR) - The Kingdom of Denmark, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA, has opened order books on its new three-year US dollar bond sale after receiving over USD2.25bn of initial interest, a source with knowledge of the transaction said on Tuesday.

The country has set price guidance at mid-swaps minus 1bp area, from initial price thoughts of flat area announced on Monday afternoon. BNP Paribas, HSBC, JP Morgan and Nordea will price the deal later on Tuesday.

Denmark, a member of the European Union but not the single-currency bloc, last issued US dollar debt in April 2013, raising USD1.5bn through the sale of a three-year bond. (Reporting by John Geddie)