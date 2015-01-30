* Latest surprise aimed at keeping, not scrapping, FX peg
* Move aims to reduce rates on longer-dated assets
* More rate cuts, intervention, still in play
By Sabina Zawadzki and Ole Mikkelsen
COPENHAGEN, Jan 30 Denmark has temporarily
stopped selling new bonds to investors, it said on Friday,
shocking a currency market still reeling from the Swiss central
bank's decision to stop limiting the franc's value against the
euro.
But while unexpected and unconventional, the Danish move
underscores a commitment to its decades-long fixed currency
policy and is aimed at weakening the crown to keep
it within a tight range to the euro.
Pressure had been building on the crown since the Swiss
National Bank abandoned its cap on Jan. 15, letting the franc
surge against the euro, and the European Central Bank adopted a
bond-buying scheme that helped weaken the euro more broadly.
Denmark's central bank had already cut its deposit rate
three times in the past two weeks deeper into negative territory
at -0.5 percent, effectively charging investors for parking
their money. But other official rates and bond rates remained
positive, spurring demand for crown-denominated assets.
The central bank now hopes that removing the option of
buying new Danish government bonds will reduce demand for the
crown while pushing investors towards existing longer-dated
bonds, which would lower borrowing costs more broadly.
The government had been due to issue 75 billion Danish
crowns ($11 billion) worth of domestic debt to cover its 2015
financing needs. It tends not to issue foreign-denominated debt.
"They have been successful with pushing the short rates down
but not the longer rates and that has been the catalyst for
continued inflow into the Danish asset market," Kamal Sharma,
G10 FX Strategy Director at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, told
Reuters.
"They are obviously looking at the full extent of the policy
tool kit."
QUANTITATIVE EASING
Denmark voted against following its neighbours into the euro
zone but, under the European Union's Exchange Rate Mechanism
(ERM2), it agreed to keep the crown at 2.25 percent either side
of the parity rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice,
the crown has not moved more than 0.5 percent on either side.
The policy has wide backing across the political and
corporate spectrum. Analysts said the central
bank had a host of tools before it would consider dropping the
peg, but most thought it would cut rates further and possibly
widen its tight corridor.
"We had not expected this," said Jes Asmussen, Chief
Economist at Handelsbanken. "Everything that happens now is
surprising. We had expected the central bank to start to use
other instruments if the pressure on the crown continued, but we
did not consider it would be this exactly."
Nordea's senior analyst, Jan Storup Nielsen, compared the
move to quantitative easing (QE), referring to the ECB's
bond-buying programme. Analysts had said Sweden could be next to
follow suit, but not Denmark.
"This is basically QE through the back door," Nielsen said.
"Instead of increasing demand they reduce supply and a result of
that is lower interest rates."
The central bank has previously said it had intervened in
the foreign exchange market. It has not specified by how much
but some analysts have said it may have spent as much as 100
million Danish crowns, boosting reserves.
"Denmark's National bank expects that stopping the issuance
of government bonds will contribute to reducing the
interest-rate spreads in the longer maturity segments and
thereby limit the inflow of foreign exchange," it said in a
statement.
Higher reserves have "resulted in a widening of the negative
spread between money market rates in Denmark and the euro area.
The interest rate spreads for government bonds, however, have
remained positive in the longer maturity segments," it said.
($1 = 6.5889 Danish crowns)
