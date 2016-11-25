COPENHAGEN Nov 25 Short-term paper in Denmark's mortgage bond market - the largest in Europe - sold at record-low interest rates on Friday in the first big roll-over auctions since Donald Trump's U.S. presidential election victory.

Danske Bank, the country's biggest bank, Friday settled the rate for one-year adjustable-rate loans, also known as 'flex-loans', at 0.00 percent, down from the previous record low 0.11 percent set in April 2015.

The result highlights the strength of demand for top-rated assets, after short-dated German government bond yields set a new record low earlier on Friday.

Regarded as among the safest investments in the world and without a single default in its 220-year history, Denmark's AAA-rated $400 billion mortgage bond market has already seen large inflows in the market turmoil following Britain's June vote to leave the European Union.

"The low rates reflect the continued uncertainty about the future for the European economy, and especially British economy," said economist Sonia Khan from Danske Bank's mortgage unit Realkredit Danmark.

Friday's auction result means a Danish home owner could be paying as little as $114 per month on an average 1 million Danish crown ($142,500) loan at Danske Bank.

While short-term rates remains low, long-term rates have gone up slightly since Trump's victory due to expectations of increased inflation in the United States.

"Trump's victory has mainly impacted long-term rates, while short ones are more influenced by the European Central Bank's expansionary monetary policy," said Jeppe Borre, senior economist at Denmark's largest mortgage lender Nykredit.

Nykredit's auctions that ended on Thursday also resulted in a flat zero percent rate for one-year bonds. However, for Nykredit it was not the lowest ever as it reached a record-low -0.06 percent after the last round of auctions in August.

Expectations that interest rates will go up at some point have made an increasing number of Danish homeowners skip the flex-loans.

The flex-loans now only constitute 10 percent of the total mortgage loan market, down from 26 percent in early 2014, the central bank said on Friday. ($1 = 7.0183 Danish crowns) (Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen and Hugh Lawson)