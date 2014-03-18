COPENHAGEN, March 18 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of two auctions on Tuesday of a 2019 government bond and a 2023 inflation-linked government bond: Denmark 2019 government bond : Coupon: 4.0 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2019 Settlement: March 21, 2014 Previous Auction date March 18, 2014 Jan 7, 2014 Allotment price 117.82 116.19 Yield 0.77 1.12 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 3.33 4.83 Allotted (bln DKK) 1.27 2.71 Bid-to-cover ratio 2.62 1.78 Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond : Coupon: 0.1 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2023 Settlement: March 21, 2014 Previous Auction date March 18, 2014 Feb 18, 2014 Allotment price 98.86 97.83 Yield 0.22 0.33 Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A Total bids (bln DKK) 5.09 5.11 Allotted (bln DKK) 3.42 2.34 Bid-to-cover ratio 1.49 2.18 NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)