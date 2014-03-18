COPENHAGEN, March 18 Denmark's central bank gave
the following result of two auctions on Tuesday of a 2019
government bond and a 2023 inflation-linked government bond:
Denmark 2019 government bond :
Coupon: 4.0 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2019
Settlement: March 21, 2014
Previous
Auction date March 18, 2014 Jan 7, 2014
Allotment price 117.82 116.19
Yield 0.77 1.12
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 3.33 4.83
Allotted (bln DKK) 1.27 2.71
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.62 1.78
Denmark 2023 inflation-linked government bond :
Coupon: 0.1 pct
Maturity: Nov 15, 2023
Settlement: March 21, 2014
Previous
Auction date March 18, 2014 Feb 18, 2014
Allotment price 98.86 97.83
Yield 0.22 0.33
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.09 5.11
Allotted (bln DKK) 3.42 2.34
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.49 2.18
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent
allotment at the cut-off bid level.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)