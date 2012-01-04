COPENHAGEN Jan 4 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday that the government's domestic bond issuance requirement for 2012 had fallen to 28 billion Danish crowns ($4.91 billion) from an estimate of 38 billion given in its debt management strategy.

"The strategy for 2012 is unchanged," the Nationalbank said in a statement.

"In order to reduce the government's refinancing risk the strategy is to begin to finance the issuance requirement for 2013 in 2012 and continue an active buy-back policy," it said. ($1 = 5.6971 Danish crowns) (Reporting by John Acher)