Aug 24 A pedestrian bridge designed by Olafur
Eliasson has opened in Copenhagen, inspired by the
Danish-Icelandic artist's childhood in Iceland.
Reminiscent of sailing boats, Cirkelbroen, or circle bridge,
is made of five circular platforms in different sizes, each with
its own "mast", according to Danish foundation Nordea-fonden
which commissioned its construction.
Spanning the Danish capital's Christianshavn canal, the
bridge, some 40 metres-long (131 feet), has a section that
swings open to allow boats to pass through.
"One of the main sources of inspiration was for me my
childhood in Iceland where the harbour, ... where I spent a lot
of time as my father was a sailor, sometimes filled up with
boats so you could cross the harbour by going from one deck to
the next," Eliasson said in a video by Nordea-fonden.
Born in 1967 in Copenhagen, Eliasson is known for his 2008
"The New York City Waterfalls" project where four waterfalls
were installed along Manhattan and Brooklyn shorelines and his
2003 "The Weather Project" at London's Tate Modern, where he
used lamps, mirrors and mist to represent the sun and sky.
Some 5,000 pedestrians and cyclists are expected to cross
Cirkelbroen daily, according to Nordea-fonden, which has handed
over the bridge's operation and maintenance to Copenhagen city.
