BRIEF-Xi'an Catering sees H1 FY 2017 net loss to be 0.5 mln yuan to 6 mln yuan
COPENHAGEN, April 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 3.8 percent in March from a year earlier to 27.4 billion Danish crowns ($5.03 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.
The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled 23 billion crowns, Nets said. Danish retail sales rose 0.6 percent in February month-on-month, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on March 20. ($1 = 5.4519 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
JAKARTA, April 17 Motorcycle sales in Indonesia fell 15.9 percent in March from a year earlier, data from an industry association showed on Monday, as quoted by PT Astra International Tbk, an Indonesia-based company primarily engaged in automobile business. Sales stood at 473,896 motorbikes in March, down from 563,341 sold in the same month last year. However, it was higher than the 453,763 bikes sold in February. Motorbikes are hugely popular in Southeast Asia's biggest