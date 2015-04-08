COPENHAGEN, April 8 Retail purchases with the
Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 8.2 percent in March
from a year earlier to 29.6 billion Danish crowns, card payment
services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The data is an indicator of private consumption and come
ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.
Dankort purchases rose from the month before when they totalled
24.1 billion crowns, Nets said.
Danish retail sales rose 0.8 percent in February
month-on-month, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on
March 20.
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Alison Williams)