April 11 Four men, charged with plotting to storm the offices of the Danish newspaper, Jyllands-Posten, are to go on trial on Friday.

Here is a look at what has happened since the newspaper became the first to publish cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad, provoking protests around the globe.

Sept. 30, 2005 - Jyllands-Posten publishes the 12 cartoons by various artists, most of which depict the Prophet Mohammad. The cartoons trigger protests by Danish Muslims, but initially attract little attention elsewhere.

-- In the following weeks, dozens of papers in Europe and elsewhere, including Norway's Magazinet, reprint the cartoons.

Jan. 30, 2006 - Jyllands-Posten issues an apology.

Feb. 4 - Thousands of protesters set fire to the Danish and Norwegian embassies in Damascus. The Danish and Norwegian embassies in Beirut are attacked the next day. Lebanese interior minister Hassan al-Sabaa resigns.

Feb. 10 - Vebjoern Selbekk, editor of Magazinet, apologises for publishing the cartoons. Protests continue as a Danish and an American flag are burned at the Danish embassy in Caracas.

-- Over 50 people are killed in protests in countries from the Middle East to Africa and Asia.

Oct. 26 - A Danish court rules in favour of Jyllands-Posten after seven Danish Muslim organisations accused it of libel, saying the images implied that all Muslims were terrorists.

July-August 2007 - Drawings by Swedish artist Lars Vilks are published in local newspaper Nerikes Allehanda, based in Orebro in central Sweden, depicting the Prophet Mohammad with the body of a dog. A number of Muslim countries condemn the drawings and make official protests.

Feb. 12, 2008 - Police arrest two Tunisians and a Dane of Moroccan descent in Denmark for planning to kill Kurt Westergaard who drew the cartoon that caused most offence, showing the Prophet with a bomb in his turban.

Feb. 13 - Danish newspapers reprint one of the drawings in protest at the plot. The next day, Islamist students burn the Danish flag in southern Pakistan.

October 2009 - U.S. authorities arrest the American David Headley and the Pakistani-born Canadian businessman Tahawwur Hussain Rana on suspicion of plotting an attack on Jyllands-Posten.

Jan. 1, 2010 - Westergaard escapes an attack by a Somali man armed with an axe at his home in Aarhus. In May attackers try to set fire to Westergaard's home.

Sept. 8 - German Chancellor Angela Merkel awards Westergaard the M100 prize, dedicated, in 2010, to freedom of the press.

Sept. 11 - A Chechen man mistakenly sets off a small explosion in a Copenhagen hotel, injuring only himself. Police said they found a map with the address of Jyllands-Posten's headquarters in Aarhus circled among the man's belongings.

Sept. 28 - Norway says that two men held there admitted planning bomb attacks. One of the men, Shawan Sadek Saeed Bujak, an Iraqi Kurd, confessed to plotting to attack Jyllands-Posten.

Sept. 29 - Flemming Rose, cultural editor of Jyllands-Posten in 2005 when the cartoons were first printed, publishes a book that reprints the pictures and warns of a "tyranny of silence" -- also the title of the book.

-- Danish Foreign Minister Lene Espersen meets 17 ambassadors from Muslim countries as part of efforts to prevent any new cartoon crisis and to foster understanding.

Dec. 11 - A car blows up in Sweden's capital, Stockholm, in a busy shopping area, followed by a second blast nearby that kills the bomber, Taymour Abdulwahab, and injures two people.

-- The blasts follow an emailed threat referring to Sweden's troops in Afghanistan and to Vilks's cartoon of the Prophet.

Dec. 29 - Police in Sweden and Denmark arrest five people on suspicion of planning to attack Jyllands-Posten offices in Copenhagen to "kill as many as possible of those around". They find a machine gun and ammunition.

Jan. 30, 2012 - A Norwegian court convicts two men of plotting to blow up Jyllands-Posten. The Norwegian plot was part of a series of foiled attacks against the paper.

April 13 - Four men charged with a 2010 plot to storm the offices of Jyllands-Posten go on trial.

