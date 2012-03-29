COPENHAGEN, March 29 The head of Denmark's central bank said on Thursday he expected more mergers between Danish banks.

"There are still problems here in Denmark, and that will also in the future lead to a number of mergers and potential dissolving of banks," central bank Governor Nils Bernstein told the annual meeting of the Danish Mortgage Banks' Federation.

With more than 100 banks, Denmark has the most fragmented banking sector in the Nordic region, and nine small banks have fallen into the hands of state administrators since the financial crisis began in late 2008. (Reporting by Mette Fraende)