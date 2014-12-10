COPENHAGEN Dec 10 The largest commercial Danish banks would need to meet higher capital requirements should the Scandinavian country, which is not in the euro zone, choose not to join the European Union banking union, Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday.

The central bank said outside the banking union, Denmark could expect to be compared with other countries with large financial sectors that are also not part of the union, such as the UK, Sweden, Norway and Switzerland.

"In these countries, capital requirements for the largest banks are generally higher than in Denmark," the central bank said in a report.

The central bank recommends Denmark join the banking union that was launched in November, with the European Central Bank (ECB) taking charge of bank supervision from Helsinki to Lisbon.

The aim is to restore confidence in the euro zone's banks, battered by the global financial crisis of 2008-2009 and the currency area's subsequent debt crisis, and help revive lending to businesses and households, especially in southern Europe.

As a non-euro zone member, Denmark can decide about joining the banking union.

"The banking union will affect the way credit rating agencies and international investors view Danish banks. If Denmark opts to stay outside ... banks will not obtain the seal of approval which ECB supervision will be expected to constitute," the central bank said.

The Danish government has not yet decided on the issue.

"There are still some unanswered questions; we need to know the full consequences before we make a decision," minister for business and growth Henrik Sass Larsen previously told Reuters.

Danske Bank is Denmark's largest financial institution. Together with Nordea Bank Denmark, Jyske Bank, Sydbank, Nykredit and DLR Kredit, it is designated a systemically important financial institution.

In October's European-wide "stress tests", Denmark's four largest banks passed by a large margin. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by David Holmes)