(Refiles to add missing word to headline)

COPENHAGEN, March 30 The Danish central bank resumed selling T-bills on Monday, the central bank said, after refusing auction bids three times in its attempt to ease upward pressure on the crown which is pegged to the euro.

The T-bill issue, which included 100 million crowns of bills maturing in June, and 1 billion crowns due in September, was the first sale since Jan. 29.

The central bank suspended the issue of government bonds and then refused the T-Bill bids as a way of taking out demand for crown-denominated assets and thus softening demand for the national currency.

The resumption of the sale indicates the central bank feels more comfortable with the crown's level to the euro.

The currency peg came under strong pressure after Switzerland's shock decision to scrap the franc's cap against the euro in Jan. 15, prompting speculators to reckon Denmark would be next to scrap its currency regime.

But politicians and central bank officials have argued Denmark's decades-old fixed currency policy would be robustly defended. The central bank cut interest rates four times in January and February to keep the crown within the range.

Pressure on the crown has eased since the rate cuts, massive central bank interventions and other moves such as the suspension of government bond issues. On Monday it was trading flat at 7.4692 to the euro.

Under the European Union's Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark agrees to keep the crown at 2.25 percent either side of the parity rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. But in practice, the crown has not moved more than 0.5 percent on either side.

Yields at Monday's auction were -0.9 percent on the three months bills and -0.75 percent on the six months bills. The central bank received bids worth 8.9 billion crowns in total. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)