MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
COPENHAGEN Nov 5 Denmark's central bank gave the following result of an auction on Wednesday of a 2025 and 2039 government bond:
Denmark 2025 government bond : Coupon: 1.75 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2025 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014
Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 22, 2014
Allotment price 107.15 106.71
Yield 1.06 1.10
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 5.39 6.70
Allotted (bln DKK) 2.6 2.76
Bid-to-cover ratio 2.07 2.43
Denmark 2039 government bond : Coupon: 4.5 pct Maturity: Nov 15, 2035 Settlement: Nov 7, 2014
Previous Auction date Nov 5, 2014 Oct 8, 2014
Allotment price 156.04 154.52
Yield 1.72 1.79
Scheduled max. offer (bln DKK) N/A N/A
Total bids (bln DKK) 610 1.355
Allotted (bln DKK) 550 495
Bid-to-cover ratio 1.11 2.74
NOTE: The central bank said that there was 100 percent allotment at the cut-off bid level. (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, edited by Teis Jensen)
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.