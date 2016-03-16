UPDATE 2-Softbank-Saudi tech fund becomes world's biggest with $93 bln of capital
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
COPENHAGEN, March 16 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday it made a profit of just over 2 billion Danish crowns ($297.5 million) in 2015, partly due movements in the crown.
As investor interest in the Danish currency subsided, crowns were repurchased by the bank at a marginally lower exchange rate. That small difference gave the central bank a profit of 0.8 billion crowns, it said.
Denmark also lowered its deposit of certificate rates to -0.75 percent, generating substantial interest income, the bank said in its quarterly monetary review.
That provided excess earnings of almost 1.5 billion crowns, it said.
($1 = 6.7230 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)
* To buy minority, majority interests in wide range of companies
RIYADH, May 20 Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, its top sovereign wealth fund, will ramp up its overseas investment only slowly, the fund's managing director Yasir al-Rumayyan said on Saturday.