COPENHAGEN, March 16 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday it made a profit of just over 2 billion Danish crowns ($297.5 million) in 2015, partly due movements in the crown.

As investor interest in the Danish currency subsided, crowns were repurchased by the bank at a marginally lower exchange rate. That small difference gave the central bank a profit of 0.8 billion crowns, it said.

Denmark also lowered its deposit of certificate rates to -0.75 percent, generating substantial interest income, the bank said in its quarterly monetary review.

That provided excess earnings of almost 1.5 billion crowns, it said.

