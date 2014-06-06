BRIEF-Caspar Asset Management recommends dividend of 0.67 zlotys/shr
* Recommends to allocate 1.3 million zlotys ($324,813) to dividend payout to shareholders from profit for 2016, which is 0.67 zlotys gross per share Source text for Eikon:
COPENHAGEN, June 6 The Danish central bank said on Friday it kept interest rates unchanged, a day after the European Central Bank cut rates.
Denmark held rates due sales of foreign currency in the market since the beginning of April, and developments in market interest rates and the Danish crown exchange rate, the central bank said in a statement.
The lending rate stayed at 0.20 percent and the certificates of deposit rate at 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by John Stonestreet)
* Shows Qatar Holding LLC has unloaded 30 million H-shares in Agricultural Bank Of China Ltd at average HK$3.564 ($0.4583) per share on April 13, taking its long position to 8.78 percent from 8.88 percent