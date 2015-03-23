COPENHAGEN, March 23 Commercial banks' current
accounts limits at the Danish central bank will be increased to
173 billion Danish crowns ($25 billion) from 145 billion crowns
effective from Monday, the central bank said.
The central bank cut the certificate of deposit interest
rate deep into negative territory in January and February,
meaning banks have to pay to place money in that account.
By increasing the limits in the current account, banks can
deposit more money there, where the interest rate is at zero
percent.
($1 = 6.9171 Danish crowns)
