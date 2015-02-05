COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Denmark's central bank cut its
key policy rate on Thursday for the fourth time in three weeks,
dropping it to -0.75 percent -- the same level as the Swiss
National Bank's rate.
It also issued an unusual statement from Central Bank
Governor Lars Rohde indicating that the bank would continue
intervening in the foreign exchange market to keep the crown
currency within a tight range to the euro.
"The Danish National Bank has the necessary instruments to
defend the fixed exchange rate policy for as long as it takes,"
he said in the statement. "There is no upper limit to the size
of the foreign exchange reserve."
(Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki; editing by Ole Mikkelsen)