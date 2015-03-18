COPENHAGEN, March 18 The Danish commercial banks' current accounts limits at the Danish central bank will be increased to 145 billion Danish crowns ($20.6 billion) from 37 billion crowns effective from Friday, the central bank said on Wednesday.

The banks' deposits of Danish crowns at the central bank have "increased considerably" as a consequence of the central bank's purchase of foreign exchange in the market and the suspension of government bond issuance, the central bank said.

($1 = 7.0431 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)