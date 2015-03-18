BRIEF-First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee
* First Citizens Bank purchases certain assets, assumes certain liabilities of Guaranty Bank of Milwaukee, Wis.
COPENHAGEN, March 18 The Danish commercial banks' current accounts limits at the Danish central bank will be increased to 145 billion Danish crowns ($20.6 billion) from 37 billion crowns effective from Friday, the central bank said on Wednesday.
The banks' deposits of Danish crowns at the central bank have "increased considerably" as a consequence of the central bank's purchase of foreign exchange in the market and the suspension of government bond issuance, the central bank said.
($1 = 7.0431 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction