BRIEF-KTB Asset Management sells 7.3 pct stake in E Best Special Purpose Acquisition 3
* Says KTB Asset Management has sold 7.3 percent stake in the company, decreasing its stake in the company down to 1.1 percent from 8.4 percent
COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Speculation against the Danish crown has usually resulted in a downward pressure, but upward pressure is more likely in the future, the central bank governor said.
"Denmark's role as a creditor nation, where balance is in our favour, means that future crown crises are likely more often to result in upward pressure," central bank governor Lars Rohde said in a speech on Thursday.
Speculators poured money into Danish assets at the start of the year, betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg, following a move by the Swiss central bank to scrap its cap on the franc against the euro. (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Larry King)
* Says board of directors have recommended dividend at INR 0.16 per share