COPENHAGEN Oct 1 Speculation against the Danish crown has usually resulted in a downward pressure, but upward pressure is more likely in the future, the central bank governor said.

"Denmark's role as a creditor nation, where the balance is in our favour, means that future crown crises are likely more often to result in upward pressure," Governor Lars Rohde said in a speech on Thursday.

Speculators poured money into Danish assets at the start of the year, betting that Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg to the euro, following a move by the Swiss central bank to scrap its cap on the franc against the euro.

That pressure led Denmark to cut interest rates, intervene heavily in the foreign exchange market and suspend government debt issuance in a bid to relieve demand for the crown.

Capital flows in January and February were greater than they were earlier, which reflects a trend with the crown, Rohde said. Changes in interest rates have more effect when the crown is weakening, he said, while intervention in the foreign exchange market have more impact when money is flowing in, Rohde said.

Denmark's benchmark certificate of deposit rate has been at -0.75 percent, compared with the ECB's deposit rate of -0.2 percent, since February. It was cut four times in less than two months when the crown was being forced up.

Rohde said on Sept. 16 that the money markets appear to be pricing in an interest rate increase, but he declined to say when and by how much the bank will lift its main rate.

(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen, editing by Larry King)