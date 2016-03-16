* Denmark's central bank says pressure on crown was profitable

* Central bank lowers economic growth forecast for Denmark (Adds comments, analyst)

By Ole Mikkelsen

COPENHAGEN, March 16 Denmark's central bank said on Wednesday it made a profit of 2.2 billion Danish crowns ($327.2 million) in 2015 as a result of pressure on the crown.

Speculators poured money in to Danish assets, betting Denmark would drop its three-decade-old currency peg and let the crown rise, after the Swiss National Bank scrapped its cap on the franc against the euro in January last year.

Inflows of capital came from investors who compared Denmark with Switzerland and saw a chance of making a profit if the fixed exchange rate policy was abandoned and the crown subsequently appreciated, the central bank said.

"The central banks' profit from the pressure on the crown emphasizes it was hysteria among investors," economist Jacob Graven from Sydbank wrote in a note to clients.

There was no reason to believe that the central bank would lose the war against investors because the central bank's coffers are inexhaustible, he said.

Since the pressure on the crown was upward the central bank could just print more money and let currency reserves rise to a record high level.

As investor interest in the Danish currency subsided, crowns were repurchased by the bank at a marginally lower exchange rate. That small difference gave the central bank a profit of 0.8 billion crowns, it said.

Denmark also lowered its deposit of certificate rate further into negative territory, generating substantial interest income, the bank said in its quarterly monetary review.

That provided excess earnings of almost 1.5 billion crowns, it said.

Denmark's central bank kept its benchmark rate, the certificate of deposit rate, unchanged last week after a cut by the European Central Bank, in a rare departure from its policy of moving in lockstep with the eurozone.

The deposit rate remained at -0.65 percent, one of the lowest in the world, after the ECB reduced the rate on the deposit facility by 10 basis points to -0.40 percent but it reduced the spread to the euro area as the central bank wanted.

The central bank gave the information in connection with release of its quarterly monetary review where it lowered its economic growth forecast for this year and next.

The central bank said the economy is expected to grow 1.3 percent this year, lower than its previous forecast of 1.8 percent.

The Scandinavian country's export-driven economy is dependent on the fortunes of its larger neighbours such as Germany and Sweden, which account for about a quarter of goods and services sold by Denmark.

It also lowered its 2017 growth forecast to 1.8 percent from 2.0 percent given in December.

($1 = 6.7243 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Toby Chopra)