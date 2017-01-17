(Adds details, comments from Danske Bank)

COPENHAGEN Jan 17 Denmark's central bank will introduce buy-back and sale of certificates of deposit (CDs) on a daily rather than weekly basis from Feb. 1 to support a smooth exchange of liquidity, it announced on Tuesday.

* The central bank at the same time said it would double the buy-back premium to 0.10 percentage points to encourage Danish banks to exchange liquidity among themselves rather than the central bank.

* "It should lead to more stable short-term DKK money market rates, swap rates and FX forwards," Danske Bank said in a note.

* "The introduction of daily market operations should limit the impact of calendar effects but not the more important effect of large changes in banks' net positions," Danske Bank said.

* Danske said it forecasted the EUR/DKK at 7.4350 on a one to three months horizon and at 7.4400 on a 6 to 12 months horizon.