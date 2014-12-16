(Adds details)

COPENHAGEN Dec 16 The Danish government's bond issuance requirement for next year should come in at 75 billion Danish crowns ($12.6 billion), down from 100 billion issued this year, the country's central bank said on Tuesday.

The target for the outstanding volume in T-bills by end-2015 is 30 billion crowns, the central bank said.

"The strategy is to focus on issuance in the 10-year on-the-run issue and the build-up of two new on-the-run issues," it said in a statement.

AAA-rated Denmark lowered its gross financing need estimate for 2015 to 135 billion crowns on Wednesday.

In February a new 5-year on-the-run issue maturing in 2020 will be opened, and in the first half of 2015 a new 2-year on-the-run issue maturing in 2018 will be opened, the Nationalbank said.

It said that the strategy for foreign borrowing in 2015 is to raise a foreign loan with final exposure in euro of up to 10 billion crowns.

The central bank said in a separate announcement that reduced crown liquidity due to large payments to the government in connection with capital pension taxation may call for 'liquidity-adjusting operations'.

If the need arises the central bank will support the crown's peg to the euro by adding crown liquidity to the Danish money market for shorter periods, it said.

To do so it would use temporary allocations of crowns either as lending against pledging of assets included in its collateral basis or via FX swaps.

"The usual temporary fluctuations in government payments may periodically reduce the liquidity to such an extent that the money market rates may rise. This may affect the crown exchange rate," the central bank said.

($1 = 5.9460 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Ralph Boulton)