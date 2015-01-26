COPENHAGEN Jan 26 Denmark's central bank said
on Tuesday it did not plan to lift the amount of cash commercial
banks can keep in its current account after increasing the cost
to them of holding money in deposits last week.
The central bank cut the certificate of deposit rate -- its
main policy rate -- on Monday and on Thursday last week to
defend the crown currency's peg to the euro, taking it from
-0.05 percent to -0.35 percent.
That means banks needing to store money with the central
bank for liquidity purposes are effectively charged 0.35 percent
for their deposits.
By contrast, the current account rate was left at zero,
meaning it is now much cheaper to park money there than in the
deposit account.
But unlike the last time the certificate of deposit rate was
negative, in 2012, the central bank said it would not raise
current account limits to help commercial banks shoulder the
costs of depositing money.
"We have no plans for adjusting current account limits," a
spokesman wrote in an email to Reuters. "We are feeling quite
satisfied with the current account limit."
Banks can keep a total 37.5 billion Danish crowns ($5.7
billion) in the current account, with a ceiling of 5.25 billion
crowns apiece set for Denmark's two biggest financial
institutions, Danske Bank and Nordea
.
With around 150 billion crowns placed in the central bank's
deposit account last week, the annual cost to the banking sector
of the -0.35 percent rate will be 525 million Danish crowns ($79
million), the Danish Bankers Association told Reuters.
"It is a bill the banks are forced to send on to their
customers," the lobby group's vice president, Niels Storm
Stenbaek, said.
($1 = 6.6065 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; Editing by Catherine Evans)