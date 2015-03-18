(Adds details, analyst comments)

COPENHAGEN, March 18 Denmark's central bank will allow commercial banks to hold more money in its current account, it said on Wednesday, aiming to help lenders who are having to pay to park cash in its deposit account due to negative interest rates.

The central bank has slashed its deposit rate deeper into negative territory since January as it battled to keep the crown within a tight range to the euro after Switzerland stunned financial markets by scrapping a cap on the franc.

The central bank has also intervened heavily in the currency market and suspended government bond issues as part of efforts to rein in the crown.

On Wednesday it said banks' deposits at the central bank had increased considerably as a result of those measures and that from Friday it would increase the limit on banks' combined current account holdings at the central bank to 145 billion crowns ($20.6 billion) from 37 billion crowns.

Interest rates on current accounts at the central bank are zero compared to -0.75 percent on deposit accounts.

Tore Stramer, chief analyst at Nykredit, said the increase in the current account limit could save commercial banks 800 million crowns a year.

"This will mostly benefit the larger banks," Stramer said, citing Danske Bank, Nordea, Jyske Bank , Sydbank and Svenska Handelsbanken as beneficiaries.

"It is an elegant move from the central bank as it is decreasing the financial sector's interest rate expense while at the same time maintaining a tight grip on market interest rates and thus the defence of the crown's peg," Stramer said.

The central bank issues data daily on how much is deposited with its accounts and according to the latest figures issued on Tuesday, banks held 29 billion crowns in the bank's current account and 347.3 billion crowns in deposits. ($1 = 7.0431 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Teis Jensen and Sabina Zawadzki; Editing by Susan Fenton)