COPENHAGEN Dec 3 The Danish central bank is unlikely to follow the European Central Bank's (ECB) expected rate cut on Thursday, a rare break from its tendency to move in lock-step with the euro zone's bank due to its crown currency peg to the euro, analysts said.

The ECB is expected to cut its deposit rate to -0.30 percent from -0.20 percent. It may also increase the amount of bonds it buys each month to 75 billion euros ($79 billion) from the current 60 billion euros, extend its quantitative easing programme beyond September 2016, or do both.

This cheap money could increase demand for Danish assets and put appreciation pressure back onto the crown, as happened at the start of the year when the central bank slashed rates deep into negative territory to maintain the crowns peg to the euro.

"We expects the central bank to keep the certificate of deposit rate unchanged," economist Niels Roenholdt from Jyske Bank said.

The central bank's foreign currency reserves peaked to a record of 737.2 billion crowns in March as it bought foreign currency to flood the market with the crown to keep it from appreciating beyond the narrow corridor that it trades to the euro.

The central bank's interventions and other moves such as rate cuts and the suspension of government bond issues worked and by April, the crown fell to its weakest against the euro in 14 years.

Since then intervention has gone the other way -- buying up crowns to stop the currency from weakening too much but analysts have said that pace of intervention has slowed.

Both Danske Bank and Nordea Markets expect the central bank's first line of defence against the ECB's potential rate cut and expansion of its QE programme to be intervention.

"However, the clear slowdown in the selling of foreign currency underlines that an inflow should certainly not be ruled out," Danske Bank wrote in a note to clients.

The central bank said on Wednesday foreign currency reserves declined by 7.7 billion Danish crowns to 483.9 billion crowns ($69 billion) thanks largely to intervention, compared to falls of 10.7 billion in October and 22.5 billion in September.

Denmark's benchmark certificate of deposit rate has been at -0.75 percent since February. It was cut four times in less than two months when the crown was being forced upwards.

Under the European Union's Exchange Rate Mechanism (ERM2), Denmark, an EU member but euro zone outsider, has agreed to keep the crown at 2.25 percent either side of the parity rate of 7.46038 crowns to the euro. In practice, the crown has not moved more than 0.5 percent on either side.

($1 = 7.0555 Danish crowns)

($1 = 0.9472 euros) (Editing by Sabina Zawadzki and Toby Chopra)