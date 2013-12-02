BRIEF-Tokyo Century to issue two series corporate bonds worth totaling 25 bln yen
* Says co plans to issue 17th series 3-yr unsecured corporate bonds worth 10 billion yen, with maturity date April 17, 2020 and coupon rate 0.03 percent per annum
COPENHAGEN Dec 2 Denmark's central bank said on Monday it would cease issuing six-months loans to banks with effect from July 1, 2014, removing one of the tools it has used to support banking liquidity since the 2008 financial crisis.
"The current state of the financial markets and financial sector is stable. Furthermore the use of the widened credit facilities and collateral basis has been limited," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Teis Jensen; editing by Patrick Graham)
* First time GPIF looks to outside managers for alternative assets