COPENHAGEN, June 6 Chinese President Hu Jintao
will make an official visit to Denmark on June 14-16, Danish
officials said on Wednesday.
Hu will be accompanied by a large group of ministers and
other policymakers whose meetings in Copenhagen are expected to
focus on economic relations, including in the field of
environmental sustainability, the Danish premier's office said.
China is an important market for many Danish industries,
from wind turbines, where Denmark's Vestas is the world
leader, to shipping where A.P. Moller-Maersk is the
biggest in the field of container transport.
