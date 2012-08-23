COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 Denmark's consumer confidence
index dipped, as expected by economists, to 0 .0 points in August
from 0.1 point in July, the statistics office said on Wednesday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of five analysts had
been for a figure of 0.0, with a high expectation of positive
1.0 point and a low of negative 1.5.
Aug 2012 July 2012 Full-year 2011
Consumer confidence 0.0 0.1 -1.9
The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)