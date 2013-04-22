COPENHAGEN, April 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell more than expected to negative 2.8 points in April from negative 2.1 points in March, the statistics office said on Monday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of negative 1.0 points. April 2013 March 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence -2.8 -2.1 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)