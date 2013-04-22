COPENHAGEN, April 22 Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell more than expected to negative 2.8 points
in April from negative 2.1 points in March, the statistics
office said on Monday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had
been for a figure of negative 1.0 points.
April 2013 March 2013 Full-year 2012
Consumer confidence -2.8 -2.1 -2.4
The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can
click on www.dst.dk
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)