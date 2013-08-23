UPDATE 3-Wells Fargo to pay $110 mln to settle lawsuit over account abuses
* To pay $110 mln to settle lawsuit over retail sales practices
COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose more than expected to positive 5.9 points in August from positive 3.7 points in July, the statistics office said on Friday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of positive 4.0. Aug 2013 July 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence 5.9 3.7 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)
* To pay $110 mln to settle lawsuit over retail sales practices
* HomeStreet Inc. announces departure of Chief Financial Officer
* Summit Industrial Income REIT to acquire new class a property in Sherbrooke, Quebec