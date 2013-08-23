COPENHAGEN, Aug 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose more than expected to positive 5.9 points in August from positive 3.7 points in July, the statistics office said on Friday. The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had been for a figure of positive 4.0. Aug 2013 July 2013 Full-year 2012 Consumer confidence 5.9 3.7 -2.4 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)