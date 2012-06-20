* Confidence indicator falls to -2.6 pts from -0.4 * Index figure is weakest since February * Economists say European debt crisis largely to blame (Adds details, quotes, background) COPENHAGEN, June 20 Consumer sentiment in Denmark weakened more than expected in June, with the index hitting a four-month low, official data showed on Wednesday, and economists said the European debt crisis was spreading gloom. The consumer confidence indicator fell to negative 2.6 points in June from negative 0.4 points in May, Statistics Denmark said. It was the weakest reading since a figure of negative 4.8 points in February and below economists' median expectation in a Reuters survey for a figure of negative 1.5 points. "It is presumably the generally worse tone in the international economy that is now having an impact on Danish households' expectations for the domestic economy," Nordea Markets global chief economist Helge Pedersen said in a note to clients. Denmark, which is in the European Union but not in the euro zone, is slowly recovering from the economy's deepest plunge since the Second World War. Private consumption remains anaemic partly due to the effects of a burst property bubble that left Danish households heavily indebted. The economy broke out of recession in the first quarter of this year, when gross domestic product grew 0.3 percent from the fourth quarter of 2011, beating expectations of another small decline. Nykredit Markets senior economist Tore Stramer said that there was an increased risk of a technical recession in Denmark if private consumption did not pick up. "In our view, it is far from certain that exports in combination with investments and a continued expansive fiscal policy will be able to keep a recession from the door," Stramer said. Chamber of Commerce economist Mira Lie Nielsen said that Danish shops and the economy were in real need of a revival of consumption, but said that remained uncertain. "Consumption will without a doubt by affected by what happens in southern Europe - continued turmoil will presumably make consumer confidence and private consumption to fall further and thereby hold the Danish economy down," Nielsen said. The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming month. (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom; Editing by Toby Chopra)