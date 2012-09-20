COPENHAGEN, Sept 20 Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell to negative 2.2 points in September from
0. 0 i n August, the statistics office said on Thursday.
The median forecast in a Reuters survey of analysts had
been for a rise to 0.8 point.
Sept 2012 Aug 2012 Full-year 2011
Consumer confidence -2.2 0.0 -1.9
The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
For further details in Danish, Reuters 3000 Xtra users can
click on www.dst.dk
(Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)