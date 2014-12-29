COPENHAGEN Dec 29 Retail purchases made with Danish debit card Dankort rose 7.0 percent in the first 23 days of December from the same period a year earlier to 27.8 billion Danish crowns ($4.55 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Monday.

The data is an indicator of consumer spending and comes ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures due on Jan. 22.

($1 = 6.1049 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen. Editing by Jane Merriman)