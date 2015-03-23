COPENHAGEN, March 23 Denmark's consumer
confidence index rose to 13.9 points in March from 9.1 points in
February, the statistics office said on Monday.
March 2015 Feb 2015 Full-year 2014
Consumer confidence 13.9 9.1 7.3
The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
