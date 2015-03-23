COPENHAGEN, March 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 13.9 points in March from 9.1 points in February, the statistics office said on Monday.

March 2015 Feb 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 13.9 9.1 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

