COPENHAGEN, July 23 Denmark's consumer confidence fell to 9.5 points in July from 9.8 points in June and compared to 7.3 points on average in 2014, the statistics office said on Thursday.

The monthly survey asks a cross-section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

