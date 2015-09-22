COPENHAGEN, Sept 22 Denmark's consumer
confidence index fell to 5 points in September from 9.2 points
in August, the statistics office said on Tuesday.
Sept 2015 Aug 2015 Full-year 2014
Consumer confidence 5.0 9.2 7.3
The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's
population its views on current personal and national economic
trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.
For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users
can click on www.dst.dk
(Reporting By Alexander Tange, editing Ole Mikkelsen)