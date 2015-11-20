COPENHAGEN Nov 20 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 5.6 points in November from 3.0 points in October, the statistics office said on Friday.

Nov 2015 Oct 2015 Full-year 2014

Consumer confidence 5.6 3.0 7.3

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

