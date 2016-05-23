COPENHAGEN May 23 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to 3.2 points in May from 5.5 points in April, the statistics office said on Monday.

The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months.

For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk