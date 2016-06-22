COPENHAGEN, June 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 4.4 points in June from 3.2 points in May, the statistics office said on Wednesday. June 2016 May 2016 Consumer confidence 4.4 3.2 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Teis Jensen)