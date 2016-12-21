COPENHAGEN, Dec 21 Denmark's consumer confidence index fell to -0.3 points in December from 0.9 points in November, the statistics office said on Wednesday. Dec 2016 Nov 2016 FY 2016 FY 2015 Consumer confidence -0.3 0.9 3.1 8.9 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Teis Jensen, editing by Nikolaj Skydsgaard)