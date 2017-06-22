COPENHAGEN, June 22 Denmark's consumer confidence index rose to 7.1 points in June from 5.8 points in May sending the index higher than the average in the past six months of 6.0 point, the statistics office said on Thursday. Economist polled by Reuters had on average expected an index of 6.3 points in June. June 2017 May 2017 FY 2016 Consumer confidence 7.1 5.8 3.1 The monthly survey asks a cross section of Denmark's population its views on current personal and national economic trends, along with consumer intentions for the coming months. The respondents answer on a scale between plus 100 and minus 100 with 100 being "much better", 50 being "slightly better", 0 being "unchanged", minus 50 being "slightly worse" and minus 100 being "much worse". For further details in Danish, Thomson Reuters Eikon users can click on www.dst.dk (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom)