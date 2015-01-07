COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 6.6 percent in December from a year earlier to 34 billion Danish crowns ($5.43 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.

The figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales data.

($1 = 6.2597 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Teis Jensen)