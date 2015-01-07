UPDATE 1-At G7, world finance chiefs are trying to gauge Trump's plans
* IMF says Europe must be clearer over debt relief for Greece (Updates with start of G7, adds quotes)
COPENHAGEN Jan 7 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 6.6 percent in December from a year earlier to 34 billion Danish crowns ($5.43 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Wednesday.
The figures are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales data.
($1 = 6.2597 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Annabella Pultz Nielsen, editing by Teis Jensen)
* IMF says Europe must be clearer over debt relief for Greece (Updates with start of G7, adds quotes)
* Founder Chris Hohn wants deal scrapped 'immediately' (Adds detail from letter, background, bullet points)