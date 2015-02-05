COPENHAGEN Feb 5 Retail purchases with the Danish national debit card, Dankort, rose 1.6 percent in January from a year earlier to 26 billion Danish crowns ($4 billion), card payment services firm Nets said on Thursday.

The data are an indicator of private consumption and come ahead of the national statistics agency's retail sales figures.

Dankort purchases fell from the month before when they totalled 34 billion crowns, said Nets.

Danish retail sales rose 2.3 percent in December year-on-year, official data from Statistics Denmark showed on January 22. ($1 = 6.5485 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Ole Mikkelsen; editing by Sabina Zawadzki)