Aug 25 A Danish media group was fined and two
news executives were given suspended jail sentences on Thursday
for illegally buying credit card data of celebrities which in
one case enabled their news magazine to track Danish Prince
Joachim on his honeymoon.
The accused, who worked at the weekly magazine Se & Hor,
paid an employee who did work for a credit card payment firm to
leak information about celebrities' whereabouts, an announcement
by the Copenhagen city court said.
Aller Media, which owns Se & Hor, was fined 10 million
Danish crowns ($1.52 million) while the magazine's former
managing editor Kim Bretov and former head of news Lise Bondesen
were each handed a suspended sentence of six months for
monitoring the movements of more than 120 celebrities.
The convictions ended a long-running case in which credit
card information was said to have been leaked between 2008 and
2012 on the movements of politicians, including Prime Minister
Lars Lokke Rasmussen, members of the royal family and
celebrities, including actors.
The leaks enabled Se & Hor to follow Prince Joachim and his
wife on what was meant to be a secret honeymoon to Canada in
2008, after the magazine acquired information data about the
couple's plane tickets.
It published coverage at the time under the headline "Se &
Hor went with the newly weds to Canada".
"We went over the line. I regret this," Bondesen told local
broadcaster TV2 on Thursday.
($1 = 6.5917 Danish crowns)
(Reporting by Annabella PultzNielsen; Editing by Richard
Balmforth)