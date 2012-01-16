* Chance of further Danish rate cuts has grown -analysts

* S&P downgrades sustain demand for AAA Denmark assets

* C.bank could be forced to cut rates to soften crown

By John Acher

COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 The chance of another Danish interest rate cut has risen after Standard & Poor's sweeping euro zone ratings downgrade set the stage for a further strengthening in the currency of triple-A rated Denmark, analysts said.

The crown firmed modestly on Monday, but analysts said it had potential to gain more after the agency cut the ratings of nine of the euro zone's 17 countries, including France.

They said the decision would fuel inflows into Danish assets which are seen as a safe haven from the euro's troubles.

The Danish central bank's policy is to keep the crown steady within a narrow band to the euro. The bank defends the crown's peg, by buying or selling it and by changing interest rates if intervention lacks teeth.

"The downgrade of the eurozone countries has left the bond market with even fewer triple-A countries, and this puts focus on Scandinavia, and the likelihood that the Danish central bank will have to cut rates again...has increased," said Danske Bank chief forex analyst Arne Lohmann Rasmussen.

"The risk is still definitely tilted towards another rate cut from the (Danish) central bank," Rasmussen said.

Denmark's non-euro Scandinavian neighbours Sweden and Norway and lone Nordic euro member Finland also have their AAA ratings.

"The number of triple-A rated countries is declining, and everyone wants safety and are focused on just getting their money returned to them -- not necessarily getting a return on their money," said Nordea chief fixed-income analyst Niels From.

Consequently, From said, inflows into Denmark were likely to continue and Denmark's foreign exchange reserves would rise.

"The probability of the Danish central bank changing rates in isolation increases against this background," From said.

The crown appreciated in the second half of 2011 as investors moved out of euro assets in a hunt for safe havens, driving Danish bond yields below their German equivalents.

NEGATIVE YIELDS

In response to the crown's strength, the Nationalbank cut its main policy rate, the lending rate, more steeply in the second half of 2011 than the European Central Bank which the Danish bank normally shadows to keep a steady rate spread.

When the ECB cut rates by a quarter of a point in November and in December, the Danish bank cut its lending rate by a heftier-than-expected 35 basis points and 40 bps, and then shaved an extra 10 bps off in December, which took the Danish rate down to 0.7 percent, 30 bps below the ECB rate.

The Nationalbank also cut secondary interest rates, most significantly its certificates of deposit (CD) rate, independently by 10 basis points in August ahead of the ECB.

Despite those cuts, the crown has remained bullish, trading in the strong end of its allowed fluctuation band of between 7.29252 and 7.62824 to the euro in the ERM-2 system.

The crown firmed to as much as 7.4322 to the euro from a Friday closing level of 7.4355 before softening again to 7.4345 by 1719 GMT.

Rasmussen said that the inflows of foreign assets into Danish securities was likely to continue. "But foreign ownership of T-bills is very high already and it's hard to get your hands on anything in the short end."

At the central bank's most recent treasury bill auction on Dec. 29, three-month and six-month T-bill's were issued for the first time at negative yields, meaning that crisis-wary investors paid Denmark to park funds in those short papers.

A further rate cut by the Danish central bank would depend on market developments, From said.

He did not expect the bank to move quickly or cut deeply, saying Nordea's basic scenario is for one more 10 bps cut in the lending rate to 0.60 percent in the next three months and then for the rate to return to 0.70 percent by year-end and edge 10 bps higher by end-2013. (Reporting by John Acher; editing by Anna Willard)