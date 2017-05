COPENHAGEN Dec 11 Denmark has placed an order for 309 Piranha 5 army personnel carriers (APCs) from General Dynamics in a deal worth $662 million, the defence ministry said on Friday.

"This is a historically large investment in modern equipment for our army," Defence Minister Peter Christensen said in a statement.

($1 = 6.8006 Danish crowns)