COPENHAGEN Dec 3 New figures for Danish public finances show the budget is on its way to being balanced in 2014, if not in surplus for the first time since 2008 and contrary to government forecast of a deficit, economists said on Wednesday.

As of Nov. 24, the state has received 50.6 billion Danish crowns ($8.4 billion) alone from Danes who have taken advantage of a pension tax incentive scheme, the tax ministry said.

The government had earlier estimated that the incentive, which lowers the tax paid out for pension being cashed in as against what would normally be paid, would garner 30 billion crowns in revenue for the whole year.

Denmark's central bank said on Tuesday the state net domestic financing requirement from January to November has reached a surplus of 33.6 billions crowns where the government only had expected a zero.

In August the government estimated the public deficit for 2014 to 22.1 billion crowns.

Danske Bank's chief economist Steen Bocian said the government had been too pessimistic in its valuation of the public finances.

"With the new figures we should now expect a balanced budget and maybe a little surplus for 2014. Time has shown Danish public finances are in a much better condition than expected by the government", he said.

Handelsbanken chief economist Jes Asmussen also estimated a budget surplus for the year.

"I am more pessimistic about public finances in 2015 because of the drop in the market price for crude oil, the lack of growth in the Danish economy and low consumption among Danes. The government could probably not repeat the trick with a tax discount in 2015 on capital pensions," he said.

